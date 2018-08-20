Lipscomb police chief fired - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Officials with the city of Lipscomb have confirmed Police Chief Brian Martin has been fired.

Martin was arrested last month in Odenville for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his patrol car and in his home.

There is no update, yet, on those charges.

