Adrian Peterson signs with running back-depleted Redskins - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Adrian Peterson signs with running back-depleted Redskins

Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson (23) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Blake Countess (24) during the first half of an NFL football game against Los Angeles Rams at Twickenham Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson (23) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Blake Countess (24) during the first half of an NFL football game against Los Angeles Rams at Twickenham Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - The Washington Redskins have signed four-time All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson.

The team announced the deal Monday after meeting with Peterson. Jamaal Charles and Orleans Darkwa also visited the Redskins the past two days after several injuries at the position, with the team opting to sign Peterson and De'Veon Smith.

Peterson, 33, joins his fourth team as he enters what would be his 12th NFL season. The 2012 MVP is 12th all-time in rushing with 12,276 yards and needs 37 to pass Jim Brown.

The former Minnesota Vikings star split last season between Arizona and New Orleans, playing six games for the Cardinals and four for the Saints and finishing with 529 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Peterson is not guaranteed the starting job with Washington and will likely share responsibilities with Rob Kelley and third-down back Chris Thompson.

Washington also waived offensive tackle Cameron Jefferson with an injury designation.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Colorado man charged with murder says wife killed daughters

    Colorado man charged with murder says wife killed daughters

    Monday, August 20 2018 5:53 PM EDT2018-08-20 21:53:32 GMT
    Monday, August 20 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-08-21 03:36:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski). A photograph sits amid the tributes as they grow outside the home where a pregnant woman, Shanann Watts, and her two daughters, Bella and Celeste, lived Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Frederick, Colo. The woman's husband, Chri...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). A photograph sits amid the tributes as they grow outside the home where a pregnant woman, Shanann Watts, and her two daughters, Bella and Celeste, lived Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Frederick, Colo. The woman's husband, Chri...
    Prosecutors have charged a Colorado man with murder in the deaths of his pregnant wife and their two young daughters.More >>
    Prosecutors have charged a Colorado man with murder in the deaths of his pregnant wife and their two young daughters.More >>

  • Hard to see, hard to breathe: US West struggles with smoke

    Hard to see, hard to breathe: US West struggles with smoke

    Monday, August 20 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-08-20 20:05:08 GMT
    Monday, August 20 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-08-21 03:36:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). The sun is seen through smoky air as it sets Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, behind the Narrows Bridge in Tacoma, Wash. Poor air quality will be common across parts of the Pacific Northwest this week as winds push smoke from surroundin...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). The sun is seen through smoky air as it sets Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, behind the Narrows Bridge in Tacoma, Wash. Poor air quality will be common across parts of the Pacific Northwest this week as winds push smoke from surroundin...
    Smoke from wildfires has blotted out mountains and city skylines from Oregon to Colorado, delayed flights and forced authorities to tell even healthy adults in the Seattle area to stay indoors.More >>
    Smoke from wildfires has blotted out mountains and city skylines from Oregon to Colorado, delayed flights and forced authorities to tell even healthy adults in the Seattle area to stay indoors.More >>

  • Backstreet Boys fans treated for injuries after storm

    Backstreet Boys fans treated for injuries after storm

    Sunday, August 19 2018 2:37 PM EDT2018-08-19 18:37:18 GMT
    Monday, August 20 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-08-21 03:36:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File). FILE - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, perform "Don't go Breaking My Heart" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Aren...(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File). FILE - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, perform "Don't go Breaking My Heart" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Aren...
    A southern Oklahoma casino says 14 fans suffered cuts and bruises when a powerful rainstorm toppled entrance trusses and disrupted the start of an outdoor concert by the Backstreet Boys.More >>
    A southern Oklahoma casino says 14 fans suffered cuts and bruises when a powerful rainstorm toppled entrance trusses and disrupted the start of an outdoor concert by the Backstreet Boys.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly