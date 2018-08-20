Adrian Peterson signs with running back-depleted Redskins - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Adrian Peterson signs with running back-depleted Redskins

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - The Washington Redskins have signed four-time All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson.

The team announced the deal Monday after meeting with Peterson. Jamaal Charles and Orleans Darkwa also visited the Redskins the past two days after several injuries at the position, with the team opting to sign Peterson and De'Veon Smith.

Peterson, 33, joins his fourth team as he enters what would be his 12th NFL season. The 2012 MVP is 12th all-time in rushing with 12,276 yards and needs 37 to pass Jim Brown.

The former Minnesota Vikings star split last season between Arizona and New Orleans, playing six games for the Cardinals and four for the Saints and finishing with 529 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Peterson is not guaranteed the starting job with Washington and will likely share responsibilities with Rob Kelley and third-down back Chris Thompson.

Washington also waived offensive tackle Cameron Jefferson with an injury designation.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Michigan official faces manslaughter trial over Flint deaths

    Michigan official faces manslaughter trial over Flint deaths

    Monday, August 20 2018 4:18 PM EDT2018-08-20 20:18:27 GMT
    Monday, August 20 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-08-20 22:38:47 GMT
    Michigan's health director will stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges in the deaths of two men linked to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in the Flint area.More >>
    Michigan's health director will stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges in the deaths of two men linked to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in the Flint area.More >>

  • Watergate wisdom? Cohen lawyer turns to Nixon turncoat

    Watergate wisdom? Cohen lawyer turns to Nixon turncoat

    Monday, August 20 2018 5:38 PM EDT2018-08-20 21:38:38 GMT
    Monday, August 20 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-08-20 22:38:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this Monday, June 11, 2012 file photo, John Dean, White House counsel to President Nixon, speaks in Washington, D.C., during an event sponsored by the Washington Post to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Water...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this Monday, June 11, 2012 file photo, John Dean, White House counsel to President Nixon, speaks in Washington, D.C., during an event sponsored by the Washington Post to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Water...
    Michael Cohen's lawyer says he has been having frequent chats with John Dean, the former White House counsel who turned on President Richard Nixon.More >>
    Michael Cohen's lawyer says he has been having frequent chats with John Dean, the former White House counsel who turned on President Richard Nixon.More >>

  • Correction: Pennsylvania Dioceses-Sex Abuse-Lawsuits story

    Correction: Pennsylvania Dioceses-Sex Abuse-Lawsuits story

    Thursday, August 16 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-08-16 22:30:25 GMT
    Monday, August 20 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-08-20 22:38:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. A Pennsylvania grand jury says its investigation of clergy sexual abuse identifi...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. A Pennsylvania grand jury says its investigation of clergy sexual abuse identifi...
    The leadership of Pennsylvania's Roman Catholic Church is under pressure to support a change in state law to give those victims a temporary opportunity to file lawsuits on decades-old abuse claims.More >>
    The leadership of Pennsylvania's Roman Catholic Church is under pressure to support a change in state law to give those victims a temporary opportunity to file lawsuits on decades-old abuse claims.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly