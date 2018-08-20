FIRST ALERT: Chance of scattered storms & showers continues into Tuesday

Rain chances remain elevated across our area, however, the greatest coverage of showers and storms continues to be over locations south of I-20. Much like yesterday, this is limiting storm development further north.

The chance for showers and scattered storms will continue through Monday night. Also, a marginal severe risk remains in place for our northwest counties. We will be monitoring for storm and rain development over Mississippi, as some of this wet weather may hold together long enough to reach our western counties.

DRY AIR ON THE WAY: Tuesday will start off with lots of clouds and we will continue to see spotty areas of rain and possibly a storm, especially south of I-20. The chance for rain will be coming to an end later in the day as dry air arrives. This long-advertised surge of dry air will bring a nice improvement in comfort levels for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will still reach into the middle 80s however lows will be in the 60s early on Wednesday and Thursday. We may even see some upper 50s on the map for early Thursday.

POP-UP STORM CHANCES RETURN LATE WEEK: You can expect lots of sunshine for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. We will be monitoring southeast areas on Friday for the potential of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Moisture levels will also be on the rebound as the weekend begins and this will set the stage for more typical summer weather. Hot and humid days for Saturday and Sunday, with a few pop-up storms and showers in the afternoon.

