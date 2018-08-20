HBO renews late-night head trip Random Acts of Flyness - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

HBO renews late-night head trip Random Acts of Flyness


HBO has renewed the late-night sketch comedy series Random Acts of Flyness for a second season, the network announced Monday. The pickup comes after HBO aired three of the first season's six episodes.

Random Acts of Flyness is the brainchild of writer, director, star, composer and editor Terence Nance. It blends the surreal darkness of Tim and Eric Awesome Show Great Job! and Wonder Showzen with a polemical point of view about being black in America. TV Guide's Malcolm Venable describes it as "Atlanta on acid." Season 1 guest stars include Jon Hamm, Whoopi Goldberg, Paul Sparks, Gillian Jacobs and more. HBO says "The show is a mix of vérité documentary, musical performances, surrealist melodrama and humorous animation. Nance and his collaborators weave together such themes as ancestral trauma, history, death, the singularity, romance and more, creating a television show like nothing seen before." Which is accurate. You'd have to see it to believe it.

Random Acts of Flyness airs Fridays at midnight/11c on HBO, and can be streamed on HBO Go and HBO Now.

