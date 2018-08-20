FIRST ALERT: Increasing coverage of rain and storms this afternoon

Starting to see more shower development on radar, and I expect the coverage to continue to increase Monday afternoon from west to east. Most of the action this afternoon will remain below strong or severe limits in Alabama, but it will be a different story across Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee.



A batch of strong and severe storms will head east this evening and impact west Alabama after 7 p.m. Storms may still be strong initially when they reach the state line with strong wind gusts and then weaken and break up points eastward overnight.



Tomorrow will be the last very humid day and scattered showers and storms will be possible before a cold front passes through by Wednesday morning.



You’ll notice a subtle difference in how the air feels on Wednesday afternoon and the most comfort by Thursday.



Rain chances decline significantly to end the week and then spike a bit during the afternoon hours over the weekend. Muggier air will be returning so enjoy the nicer feel while it lasts.



Fall officially begins in 33 days!



Tracking scattered showers and storms starting on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

