UAB police issue 'all clear' after chase ends in crash near business school

UAB police have issued an "all clear" after a high-speed chase ended in a crash near the Collat School of Business. The suspect in that crash got out of his car and ran.

Authorities are still looking for a black male who is wearing black and white pants and a royal blue t-shirt and a hat.

UAB B-Alert: UAB Police have issued an all clear. Suspect who wrecked car near new Collat School of Business was seen fleeing north away from campus. Resume normal activities and call UAB Police at 934-3535 if you see anything suspicious. — UAB (@UABNews) August 20, 2018

Police say he ran north through a construction area.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 205-934-3535.

