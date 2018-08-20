UAB police issue 'all clear' after chase ends in crash near busi - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UAB police issue 'all clear' after chase ends in crash near business school

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

UAB police have issued an "all clear" after a high-speed chase ended in a crash near the Collat School of Business. The suspect in that crash got out of his car and ran.

Authorities are still looking for a black male who is wearing black and white pants and a royal blue t-shirt and a hat.

Police say he ran north through a construction area.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 205-934-3535.

