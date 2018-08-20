UAB police issue 'all clear' after chase ends in crash near business school

The Oxford Police Department has taken a shooting suspect into custody.More >>
The Oxford Police Department has taken a shooting suspect into custody.More >>
Starting to see more shower development on radar, and I expect the coverage to continue to increase this afternoon from west to east. Most of the action this afternoon will remain below strong or severe limits in Alabama.More >>
Starting to see more shower development on radar, and I expect the coverage to continue to increase this afternoon from west to east. Most of the action this afternoon will remain below strong or severe limits in Alabama.More >>
UAB police have issued an "all clear" after a high-speed chase ended in a crash near the Collat School of Business. The suspect in that crash got out of his car and ran.More >>
UAB police have issued an "all clear" after a high-speed chase ended in a crash near the Collat School of Business. The suspect in that crash got out of his car and ran.More >>
A family tells WBRC they have found a missing relative with dementia.More >>
A family tells WBRC they have found a missing relative with dementia.More >>
Hoover police say a person has died after a vehicle was hit by a train in Hoover Saturday afternoon.More >>
Hoover police say a person has died after a vehicle was hit by a train in Hoover Saturday afternoon.More >>