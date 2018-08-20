High-speed chase ends on UAB campus; police searching for suspec - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

High-speed chase ends on UAB campus; police searching for suspect

(Source: Raycom Images) (Source: Raycom Images)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

UAB is asking everyone on campus to shelter in place while police look for a person involved in a high-speed chase.

The chase ended near the new Collat School of Business and the suspect ran away.

Authorities are looking for a black male who is wearing black and white pants and a royal blue t-shirt and a hat.

Police say he ran north through a construction area.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 205-934-3535.

