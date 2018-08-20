High-speed chase ends on UAB campus; police searching for suspect

UAB is asking everyone on campus to shelter in place while police look for a person involved in a high-speed chase.

The chase ended near the new Collat School of Business and the suspect ran away.

Authorities are looking for a black male who is wearing black and white pants and a royal blue t-shirt and a hat.

Police say he ran north through a construction area.

UAB B-Alert: Search continues for black male who crashed near the Collat School of Business. He is wearing black & white pants, & royal blue t-shirt & hat. Suspect fled north through construction area. Continue to shelter in place.



Call 934-3535 if you see anything suspicious. — UAB (@UABNews) August 20, 2018

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 205-934-3535.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.