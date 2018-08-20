David Cross show on at Utah college after 'offensive' tweet - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

David Cross show on at Utah college after 'offensive' tweet

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The University of Utah says a tweet from comedian David Cross showing him wearing undergarments sacred to the Mormon faith was "deeply offensive."

College president Ruth Watkins issued a statement Sunday about the tweet, says she resisted calls to cancel Wednesday's performance and that the tweet is protected by the First Amendment.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wear white, two-piece cotton undergarments daily considered similar to holy vestments in other faiths, like a Catholic nun's habit or a Muslim skullcap.

The university is a public college and has many Mormon students. The performance isn't sponsored by the university, but Watkins says she won't censor those who renting its facilities.

Cross representative Michael O'Brien did not immediately return an email message Monday seeking comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sign at high school named for Cardinal Wuerl is vandalized

    Sign at high school named for Cardinal Wuerl is vandalized

    Monday, August 20 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-08-20 14:43:18 GMT
    Monday, August 20 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-08-20 17:15:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Paint covers the name of Cardinal Wuerl at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School, on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Cranberry Township, Pa. Wuerl, a Roman Catholic Cardinal, and the archbishop of Washington, D.C., has come und...(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Paint covers the name of Cardinal Wuerl at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School, on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Cranberry Township, Pa. Wuerl, a Roman Catholic Cardinal, and the archbishop of Washington, D.C., has come und...
    A sign at a Roman Catholic high school in Pennsylvania named for Cardinal Donald Wuerl has been vandalized with paint.More >>
    A sign at a Roman Catholic high school in Pennsylvania named for Cardinal Donald Wuerl has been vandalized with paint.More >>

  • Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle

    Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle

    Sunday, August 19 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-08-19 15:22:01 GMT
    Monday, August 20 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-08-20 17:15:06 GMT
    (Eldon Cole/University of Missouri Extension via AP). In this Aug. 10, 2018 photo provided by the University of Missouri Extension, a steer takes shelter under a bush near a dry pond on a farm near Monett, Mo. Drought conditions across most of Missouri...(Eldon Cole/University of Missouri Extension via AP). In this Aug. 10, 2018 photo provided by the University of Missouri Extension, a steer takes shelter under a bush near a dry pond on a farm near Monett, Mo. Drought conditions across most of Missouri...
    Parts of Missouri are so dry that corn crops are turning brown and hay for cattle is in short supply, as water becomes increasingly scarce.More >>
    Parts of Missouri are so dry that corn crops are turning brown and hay for cattle is in short supply, as water becomes increasingly scarce.More >>

  • Backstreet Boys fans treated for injuries after storm

    Backstreet Boys fans treated for injuries after storm

    Sunday, August 19 2018 2:37 PM EDT2018-08-19 18:37:18 GMT
    Monday, August 20 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-08-20 17:15:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File). FILE - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, perform "Don't go Breaking My Heart" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Aren...(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File). FILE - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, perform "Don't go Breaking My Heart" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Aren...
    A southern Oklahoma casino says 14 fans suffered cuts and bruises when a powerful rainstorm toppled entrance trusses and disrupted the start of an outdoor concert by the Backstreet Boys.More >>
    A southern Oklahoma casino says 14 fans suffered cuts and bruises when a powerful rainstorm toppled entrance trusses and disrupted the start of an outdoor concert by the Backstreet Boys.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly