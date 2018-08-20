Buttermilk Lipstick: Gridiron Picnic

Grilled Steak Heroes With Gridiron Salsa Verde

These hearty contenders can be served warm or cold. Grill the steak up to a day ahead of time & cool completely before assembling the sandwiches & packaging tightly in plastic wrap.



Ingredients:

2 lbs top sirloin steak

1 1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

Gridiron Salsa Verde

8 miniature hoagie rolls, split

8 Munster cheese slices

Directions:

Coat the steak with the salt & the pepper.

Let stand at room temperature 20 minutes.

Grill over direct Medium-High heat {350 to 400 degrees} 3 to 4 minutes per side or until the steak reaches the desired degree of doneness. Remove from the grill & let stand 10 minutes. Thinly slice the steak. Meanwhile, prepare the Gridiron Salsa Verde. Spread on the bottom of the hoagie rolls. Top with the steak & the cheese.

Gridiron Salsa Verde

Ingredients:

Run The Option Herb based salsa verde can be prepared with a variety of your garden favorites. Substitute basil, tarragon or mint for equally tasty results.

1/4 cup olive oil

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 Tbsp course ground mustard

2 garlic cloves, pressed

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 cup fresh flat leaf parsley leaves

1 cup fresh cilantro leaves 2 scallions, sliced Freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Whisk together the first 5 ingredients in a medium bowl.

Chop the parsley, the cilantro & the scallions; stir into the oil mixture. Use as directed.

The Extra Point Prepare the fresh herb sauce & drizzle over salads topped with pork tenderloin or chicken for a delicious meal.

Million Dollar Football Dip

The Basic Fundamentals Allow the dip to stand 20 minutes before serving to slightly soften the cheeses. An heirloom silver butter knife adds a touch of easy style to a selection of tailgating snacks & makes serving on crackers that mimic hash marks a breeze.

Ingredients:

1 {8-oz} package cream cheese, softened

1 {8-oz} block Gouda cheese, shredded

1 {8-oz} container sour cream

1/2 cup toasted slivered almonds

1/3 cup chopped toasted pecans

6 bacon slices, cooked & crumbled

4 scallions, sliced

1 Tbsp minced jalapeno

1/4 tsp freshly ground pepper

Chopped fresh parsley & sliced scallions

2 Munster cheese slices

Crackers & corn chips

Directions:

Stir together the first 9 ingredients in a large bowl.

Spread evenly into a 1-quart oval casserole dish. Sprinkle with chopped fresh parsley & sliced scallions. Cut the Munster cheese into strips & arrange over the top of the dip to resemble football laces. Serve with miniature rectangular crackers & corn chips.

The Extra Point Spread the dip over turkey or ham sandwiches for a tasty lunch option.

Chocolate-Pecan Chess Tartlets

Style Points Finely chopped toasted pecans elevate these beautiful tartlets.

For a more casual look, omit the pecans & pipe vanilla frosting over the pies to resemble football laces.

Ingredients:

1/2 {8-oz} package cream cheese softened

1/4 cup butter, softened

3/4 cup all purpose flour

1/3 cup finely ground lightly toasted pecans

1/3 cup dark brown sugar

3 Tbsp melted butter

3 Tbsp cocoa powder

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup buttermilk

1 egg

Garnish: Finely chopped toasted pecans Beat the cream cheese & the butter with a stand mixer until smooth. Scrape down the bowl sides with a rubber spatula. Blend in the flour & the pecans on Low speed until a dough forms. Divide the mixture into 24 pieces & roll into balls. Press the dough balls into each space of a lightly greased 24-cup mini muffin tin. Press the mixture evenly on the bottom & up the sides. Chill 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Whisk together the brown sugar, the butter, the cocoa & the vanilla in a small bowl until smooth. Whisk in the buttermilk & the egg until smooth. Divide the mixture between the muffin cups. Bake 18 to 20 minutes or until the crust is golden & the filling is puffed. The tartlets will level as they cool. Sprinkle with the nuts, if desired, gently pressing into the surface of the pies. Let stand 5 minutes. Gently loosen the pies with a paring knife. Cool completely in the pans.

The Extra Point Pack the tartlets in a portable container with a lid if traveling.

Place a sheet of wax paper between layers to keep the pies stable & looking their best

