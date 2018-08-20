Buttermilk Lipstick: Gridiron Picnic

Grilled Steak Heroes With Gridiron Salsa Verde
These hearty contenders can be served warm or cold. Grill the steak up to a day ahead of time & cool completely before assembling the sandwiches & packaging tightly in plastic wrap.
Ingredients:
2 lbs top sirloin steak
1 1/2 tsp kosher salt
1/4 tsp black pepper
Gridiron Salsa Verde
8 miniature hoagie rolls, split
8 Munster cheese slices
Directions:
Coat the steak with the salt & the pepper.
Let stand at room temperature 20 minutes.
Grill over direct Medium-High heat {350 to 400 degrees} 3 to 4 minutes per side or until the steak reaches the desired degree of doneness. Remove from the grill & let stand 10 minutes. Thinly slice the steak. Meanwhile, prepare the Gridiron Salsa Verde. Spread on the bottom of the hoagie rolls. Top with the steak & the cheese.
Gridiron Salsa Verde
Ingredients:
Run The Option Herb based salsa verde can be prepared with a variety of your garden favorites. Substitute basil, tarragon or mint for equally tasty results.
1/4 cup olive oil
1 Tbsp lemon juice
1 Tbsp course ground mustard
2 garlic cloves, pressed
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1 cup fresh flat leaf parsley leaves
1 cup fresh cilantro leaves 2 scallions, sliced Freshly ground pepper
Directions:
Whisk together the first 5 ingredients in a medium bowl.
Chop the parsley, the cilantro & the scallions; stir into the oil mixture. Use as directed.
The Extra Point Prepare the fresh herb sauce & drizzle over salads topped with pork tenderloin or chicken for a delicious meal.
Million Dollar Football Dip
The Basic Fundamentals Allow the dip to stand 20 minutes before serving to slightly soften the cheeses. An heirloom silver butter knife adds a touch of easy style to a selection of tailgating snacks & makes serving on crackers that mimic hash marks a breeze.
Ingredients:
1 {8-oz} package cream cheese, softened
1 {8-oz} block Gouda cheese, shredded
1 {8-oz} container sour cream
1/2 cup toasted slivered almonds
1/3 cup chopped toasted pecans
6 bacon slices, cooked & crumbled
4 scallions, sliced
1 Tbsp minced jalapeno
1/4 tsp freshly ground pepper
Chopped fresh parsley & sliced scallions
2 Munster cheese slices
Crackers & corn chips
Directions:
Stir together the first 9 ingredients in a large bowl.
Spread evenly into a 1-quart oval casserole dish. Sprinkle with chopped fresh parsley & sliced scallions. Cut the Munster cheese into strips & arrange over the top of the dip to resemble football laces. Serve with miniature rectangular crackers & corn chips.
The Extra Point Spread the dip over turkey or ham sandwiches for a tasty lunch option.
Chocolate-Pecan Chess Tartlets
Style Points Finely chopped toasted pecans elevate these beautiful tartlets.
For a more casual look, omit the pecans & pipe vanilla frosting over the pies to resemble football laces.
Ingredients:
1/2 {8-oz} package cream cheese softened
1/4 cup butter, softened
3/4 cup all purpose flour
1/3 cup finely ground lightly toasted pecans
1/3 cup dark brown sugar
3 Tbsp melted butter
3 Tbsp cocoa powder
2 tsp vanilla extract
1/4 cup buttermilk
1 egg
Garnish: Finely chopped toasted pecans Beat the cream cheese & the butter with a stand mixer until smooth. Scrape down the bowl sides with a rubber spatula. Blend in the flour & the pecans on Low speed until a dough forms. Divide the mixture into 24 pieces & roll into balls. Press the dough balls into each space of a lightly greased 24-cup mini muffin tin. Press the mixture evenly on the bottom & up the sides. Chill 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Whisk together the brown sugar, the butter, the cocoa & the vanilla in a small bowl until smooth. Whisk in the buttermilk & the egg until smooth. Divide the mixture between the muffin cups. Bake 18 to 20 minutes or until the crust is golden & the filling is puffed. The tartlets will level as they cool. Sprinkle with the nuts, if desired, gently pressing into the surface of the pies. Let stand 5 minutes. Gently loosen the pies with a paring knife. Cool completely in the pans.
The Extra Point Pack the tartlets in a portable container with a lid if traveling.
Place a sheet of wax paper between layers to keep the pies stable & looking their best
