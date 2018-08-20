Cardi B wins VMA, kicks off show with cute jokes - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Cardi B wins VMA, kicks off show with cute jokes

By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Cardi B, in her well-known silly demeanor, "opened" the 2018 Video Music Awards - not with a performance, but with cute jokes.

The new mom was onstage Monday at New York's Radio City Music Hall pretending to hold a baby, but she then revealed to the audience that it was actually a Moonman, which she won earlier in the night for song of the summer for her No. 1 hit, "I Like It," with Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

The rapper was the top contender of the night with 10 nominations. She gave birth to Kulture Kiari Cephus last month and is up for video of the year with "Finesse," her collaboration with Bruno Mars. The song's video, inspired by the 1990s sketch comedy series "In Living Color," is also nominated for four other honors.

For the top prize, Cardi B and Mars was competing with Childish Gambino's "This Is America," Drake's "God's Plan," Beyonce and Jay-Z's "Apes--t," Camila Cabello's "Havana" and Ariana Grande's "No Tears Left to Cry."

Most of the top nominees - including Drake, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Mars and Gambino - won't attend the VMAs.

Shawn Mendes was the night's first performer, and rocked the stage with a performance of "In My Blood." Other performers were to included Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Post Malone, Panic! At the Disco, Logic and Ryan Tedder. Jennifer Lopez, who will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for lifetime achievement, was also expected to hit the stage.

MTV also plans on honoring Aretha Franklin, who died last week from pancreatic cancer at age 76.

As for the top nominees, Beyonce and Jay-Z were behind Cardi B with eight bids for "Apesh--t," filmed at the Louvre museum in Paris. Gambino's "This Is America," which tackles racism and gun violence, earned him seven nominations, while Drake, who gave away $1 million dollars to Miami residents in his "God's Plan" clip, scored seven nods.

Mars, who has six nominations, was up for artist of the year alongside Cardi B, Drake, Post Malone, Cabello and Grande.

Taylor Swift was shut out of the major categories but did nab three nominations for technical awards: Her No. 1 hit, "Look What You Made Me Do," is up for best art direction, best visual effects and best editing.

Cardi B's other nominations include best new artist, best hip-hop video for "Bartier Cardi" and best Latin video for "Dinero" with Lopez and DJ Khaled.

Others nominated for multiple VMAs include SZA, Ed Sheeran, Janelle Monae, Khalid, Alessia Cara and Dua Lipa.

Avicii, who died in April, is nominated for best dance and best visual effects for "Lonely Together," which features Rita Ora.

  Watergate wisdom? Cohen lawyer turns to Nixon turncoat

    Michael Cohen's lawyer says he has been having frequent chats with John Dean, the former White House counsel who turned on President Richard Nixon.
    Experts say Tesla board may have too many ties to CEO Musk

    Tesla's board of directors may require shake up, corporate governance experts say, noting the lack of authority over the company's recent turmoil.
    AP sources: Prosecutors preparing charges against Cohen

    Two people familiar with the federal investigation of Michael Cohen say prosecutors are preparing criminal charges against the former Donald Trump lawyer that could be brought before the end of the month.

