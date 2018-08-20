Maryland to wear helmet sticker to honor Jordan McNair - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Maryland to wear helmet sticker to honor Jordan McNair

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - Members of the Maryland football team will wear a helmet sticker with No. 79 to honor former teammate Jordan McNair, who collapsed during a practice session in May and subsequently died.

In an announcement Monday morning, the school said no player will wear his number for the next three years - the time during which he would have been eligible to play.

In addition, a moment of silence will be held during Texas and Temple games, and his locker will be encased in glass.

Speaking in Cole Field House on the university campus with his teammates lined up behind him, Maryland offensive lineman Ellis McKennie said, "Every play we make, every snap we take, will be in Jordan's honor."

He added, "Jordan was fearless. He was a dreamer. He would do anything for his teammates."

McKennie said one student athlete each year will receive a scholarship "in Jordan's honor."

Offensive lineman Johnny Jordan said, "He was a gentle giant, and we as a team will continue to carry on his legacy for this season and far beyond."

McNair was running laps on the practice field on May 29 when he was overcome by heat and exhaustion. After being treated at the team facility, he was taken to a hospital and died of heatstroke on June 13.

The school has apologized to the family and acknowledged that mistakes were made in his treatment during the May 29 workout.

Coach DJ Durkin was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 11. Strength and conditioning coach Rick Court has resigned, and two members of the football staff remain on administrative leave.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada is serving as interim coach.

