No injuries reported in Center Point house fire

Center Point firefighters investigate a house fire in the 2200 block of 2nd Place Northeast (Source: Kerry Nivens/WBRC)

Firefighters are investigating an early morning house fire in Center Point.

The fire started in the 2200 block of 2nd Place Northeast Monday morning.

There is extensive damage to the front of the home. No injuries have been reported.

A neighbor tells WBRC a man and his son who lived at the home moved out a few weeks ago.

