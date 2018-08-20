No injuries reported in Center Point house fire

Firefighters are investigating an early morning house fire in Center Point.More >>
Happy Monday! Starting out mostly dry across Central Alabama with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.More >>
One man is in custody and being held on charges of "activity related to dog fighting."More >>
Don't put away the umbrella just yet. The week will start with storms, but there will be a touch of fall in the air around Thursday.More >>
First responders are on the scene on I-65 in Shelby County after a tractor trailer overturned.More >>
