Tuscaloosa City Schools addresses bus ride complaints

Tuscaloosa City Schools has received several complaints from parents about bus rides to and from school being way too long for their kids.



Since the start of school Tuscaloosa City Schools transportation department has been hammered with calls from concerned parents about the long bus routes this year and officials said the bus driver shortage is partly to blame.



The school district was not anticipating an extra 1000 students to sign up to ride the bus this school year.



So they had to adjust routes and add on additional areas to give to the bus drivers available.



Well the good news is they've hired seven new bus drivers and that should help shed 20 minutes off or more from some of those bus rides.



"It's very chaotic and we want people to know we're being transparent: it is difficult to get through our phone line right now. Once we have those drivers in place those routes will be taken back off and some routes we'll shorten up again," said Ron Schappacher Director of Transportation Tuscaloosa City Schools.



Schappacher said they still need additional school bus drivers and are even offering a $1000 signing bonus as an incentive.



