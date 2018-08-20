Matt: Storm chances increasing this afternoon and evening

Happy Monday!

Starting out mostly dry across Central Alabama with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Still very muggy this morning and we'll stay muggy for today and tomorrow until some drier air filters into the area by the middle part of the week. Seeing some showers and storms off to our west as you go into Mississippi and Tennessee. This round of storms are moving to the east and will enhance our rain chances as we go into the afternoon and evening hours today.



Temperatures will likely climb into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. Rain chance around 60 percent today. Storms that form today have the potential to become strong with the greatest threat for strong and severe storms to our north and west. Main impacts today will be strong winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain.



A cold front will move in tomorrow evening drying us out with a few storms mainly before 5 p.m. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s, but drier air will filter in on Wednesday.



The next big thing will be the quiet and nice weather on Wednesday and Thursday. Expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will be low and it will feel comfortable. Morning temperatures will be a little refreshing with lows in the mid-60s. Could be cooler north of Birmingham with lows in the lower 60s Thursday morning.



Humidity and rain chances will return as we head into the weekend. High temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90.

Let's make it a great Monday everyone!

