LEADING OFF: Gregorius hurt, Stanton in Miami, Felix starts

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening around the majors Monday:

AILING

The Yankees will see how shortstop Didi Gregorius is feeling, a day after he bruised his left heel in a collision while beating out an infield hit. Gregorius was hurt when he tumbled over Toronto first baseman Kendrys Morales.

Gregorius is batting .270 with 22 home runs and 74 RBIs, and has 48 extra-base hits this season.

"It's something that we'll monitor over the next 24 hours, could potentially be a DL thing," manager Aaron Boone said.

CHECK HIM

Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish had another setback in his injury-interrupted year, increasing speculation he might be done for the season. Darvish lasted just one inning in his rehab start with Class A South Bend on Sunday.

Darvish has been sidelined by triceps and elbow injuries, and shook his right arm as he left the field. The 32-year-old is 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA for Chicago and has made just eight starts since signing a $126 million, six-year contract.

VICTORY LANE

Indians ace Corey Kluber and Boston right-hander Rick Porcello start when Cleveland visits Fenway Park to begin a four-game matchup between AL division leaders. If either Kluber (15-6, 2.68 ERA) or Porcello (15-5, 4.04) get the victory, they would tie Washington's Max Scherzer and the Yankees' Luis Severino for the major league wins lead.

REMEMBER ME?

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton plays at Marlins Park for the first time since Miami traded the 2017 NL MVP in December. Stanton played his first eight seasons with the Marlins, and led the majors with 59 home runs last year. Stanton has hit 32 this year for New York, giving him a career total of 299.

"It's going to be weird for sure walking in, going to the visitors' side," Stanton said. "But I am looking forward to it. It's a big part of my life, my time down there. It will be a cool experience."

FIT FOR A KING

Felix Hernandez returns to Seattle's rotation, a week after the only relief appearance of his career. The longtime Mariners ace (8-11, 5.62 ERA) was recently bumped to the bullpen after a series of shaky starts. He threw 5 2/3 innings of relief last Tuesday after James Paxton was forced to leave when he was hit in the pitching arm by a line drive. Hernandez will start in Paxton's place when the M's host Gerrit Cole (11-5, 2.71) and the Astros.

