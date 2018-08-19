Work Week Forecast: A touch of fall

Don't put away the umbrella just yet. The week will start with storms, but by Thursday you'll think it's fall.

Monday will likely include storms for your area, some potentially strong, but there will be breaks during the day. The threat of rain continues Tuesday, with a 60 percent chance for most of our area.

Our area will see a forecast swift on Wednesday, when the average high remains around 86 but there will be less humidity. This setup forecasts lows on Thursday being in the upper 50s and low 60s for northern areas.

Most area high school football teams start their seasons on Friday. The good news for the majority of the area is the weather will be dry. However, areas to the southeast could have afternoon storms. The trend of afternoon scattered showers continues into next week.

