11 dog skulls, ring with fresh blood lead to arrest for dog fighting in JeffCo

One man is in custody and being held on charges of "activity related to dog fighting."More >>
Don't put away the umbrella just yet. The week will start with storms, but there will be a touch of fall in the air around Thursday.More >>
First responders are on the scene on I-65 in Shelby County after a tractor trailer overturned.More >>
The Oxford Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting in Oxford. Oxford Police responded to a home invasion at the Sterling Point Apartments earlier this morning.More >>
Officials say a section of I-65 North in Jefferson County that was blocked has reopened.More >>
