Happ gets slam help from Bird, Yankees beat Blue Jays 10-2

By ADRY TORRES

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - In a lopsided win, this was not the kind of big hit the New York Yankees hoped to see.

Didi Gregorius hurt his left heel in a collision at first base during a 10-2 romp over Toronto on Sunday, an injury that could sideline the star shortstop for a while.

"It's something that we'll monitor over the next 24 hours, could potentially be a DL thing," said manager Aaron Boone, who Gregorius had a "pretty bad bruise."

The Yankees, with the second-best record in the majors behind AL East-leading Boston, already have sluggers Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez on the disabled list. Gregorius is batting .270 with 22 home runs and 74 RBIs, and has 48 extra-base hits this season.

Boone said rookie second baseman Gleyber Torres could fill in at short if Gregorius is out for an extended time.

Gregorius, who was hitting cleanup, was hurt while beating out an infield hit in a six-run first, an inning capped by Greg Bird's grand slam.

Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis fielded Gregorius' grounder and made an off-balance throw that first baseman Kendrys Morales fielded on one hop. Morales was in the baseline and Gregorius tumbled over him.

Gregorius remained in the game for the moment, but was lifted prior to the start of the top of the third.

J.A. Happ stayed unbeaten with New York by topping his former Toronto teammates and Greg Bird hit a grand slam during a six-run first inning.

Happ (14-6) faced the Blue Jays for the first time since they traded him to the Yankees on July 26. The 35-year-old lefty has won all four of his starts for New York.

"It was strange, I think I can admit that," Happ said. "I think I probably prefer not knowing the opposition the way that I know those guys."

Happ allowed two runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out eight. Randal Grichuk hit a solo homer in the first.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons joked that his former pitcher had no idea about his club's offensive approach there.

"I guess Happ hadn't been paying attention while he was here because we swing 3-0 a lot and Grich got him," he said.

Rookie Miguel Andujar drove in two runs and backup infielder Ronald Torreyes, who replaced Gregorius, added three hits as the Yankees finished off a three-game sweep.

The Yankees' first six batters each reached base against Ryan Borucki (2-3).

Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton walked and Andujar hit a tying single. Gregorius followed with his hit and Torres reached on an infield single, setting up Bird's slam into the right field stands. Borucki got the next two batters out before he was replaced.

Happ allowed a leadoff homer to Morales in the sixth.

The Yankees scored four more runs in the sixth, with Gibbons getting ejected for arguing a call at first base.

HOMECOMING

The Yankees start a series Monday night at Miami, where Stanton played his first eight years in the majors. Stanton led the majors with 59 home runs last season and was the NL MVP. This will be his first game at Marlins Park since being traded to the Yankees in December. And by the way, he is just one home run shy of his 300th.

"It's going to be weird for sure walking in, going to the visitors' side," Stanton said. "But I am looking forward to it. It's a big part of my life, my time down there. It will be a cool experience."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman (right middle finger blister) was put on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 16. ... LHP Thomas Pannone was called up from Triple-A Buffalo. He is scheduled to start Wednesday against Baltimore, but pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief. ... Purchased the contract of RHP Justin Shafer from Buffalo. He pitched one scoreless inning in his big league debut. ... LHP Luis Santos was optioned to Buffalo. ... RHP Aaron Sanchez was moved to the 60-day disabled list.

Yankees: C Austin Romine, who took a hard foul tip to his mask on Saturday, was held out of the game. He said he did not have a concussion. . After the game, Judge said he participated in some baseball activities earlier in the day. He is still experiencing pain in his right fractured wrist.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada (6-9, 4.87 ERA) will be on the mound Monday night to start the first game of three at home against Baltimore.

Yankees: RHP Masahiro Tanaka (9-4, 4.03) starts the opener a two-game set at Miami. Tanaka lost his last start against Tampa Bay on Thursday, giving up two runs in six innings while striking out six.

