Overturned tractor trailer causing delays on I-65

First responders are on the scene on I-65 in Shelby County after a tractor trailer overturned.More >>
The Oxford Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting in Oxford. Oxford Police responded to a home invasion at the Sterling Point Apartments earlier this morning.More >>
Officials say a section of I-65 North in Jefferson County that was blocked has reopened.More >>
A local charity is asking for help after a fire Sunday morning. A grease fire occurred at the Firehouse Shelter early Sunday morning as they were preparing for breakfast.More >>
A grieving family is now pleading for help to find a missing family member with dementia. Mattie King says her relative Adolphus Brown went missing Friday afternoon after a relative's funeral in downtown Fairfield.More >>
