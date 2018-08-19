Overturned tractor trailer causing delays on I-65

First responders are on the scene on I-65 in Shelby County after a tractor trailer overturned.

Rowdy Tidwell, executive officer with Alabaster fire, says the wreck happened at mile marker 235 around 3:50 p.m.

Tidwell says there were no injuries and the cause of the wreck is currently unknown.

This story is developing.

