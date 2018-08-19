I-65 North lanes reopened after fatal wreck - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

I-65 North lanes reopened after fatal wreck

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Officials say a section of I-65 North in Jefferson County that was blocked has reopened.

The accident involving a tractor trailer and pickup truck happened around 12:15 p.m. near the 267 mile marker, which is between Fultondale. Troopers say the driver of the pickup truck was fatal injured.

