Comedian Andy Gross stirs outrage at Purdue University - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Comedian Andy Gross stirs outrage at Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Comedian Andy Gross stirred outrage at Indiana's Purdue University, which says the Los Angeles-based performer's act during a student orientation was inappropriate.

The Indianapolis Star reports that some students walked out of Saturday's performance and accused the comedian of harassing a female student who was called on stage to assist with part of his routine. They say he made a crude reference to his own genitalia and requested that the student touch his leg, among other comments they found distasteful.

A representative for Gross, a ventriloquist who also does magic tricks, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

School officials said in a statement accounts differ as to exactly what happened, but that parts of the performance were "clearly inappropriate and contrary to the university's values."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

