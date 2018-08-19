Oxford police searching for shooting suspect

The Oxford Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting in Oxford. Oxford Police responded to a home invasion at the Sterling Point Apartments earlier this morning.More >>
A local charity is asking for help after a fire Sunday morning. A grease fire occurred at the Firehouse Shelter early Sunday morning as they were preparing for breakfast.More >>
A grieving family is now pleading for help to find a missing family member with dementia. Mattie King says her relative Adolphus Brown went missing Friday afternoon after a relative's funeral in downtown Fairfield.More >>
Warm west/southwest wind flow continues across Central Alabama spawning early morning showers which will continue scattered across the area with the best chance for rain in areas south of I-20 for the remainder of Sunday.More >>
Our strong inflow of Gulf moisture transported north with a persistent west/southwest wind flow will continue Sunday and with an area of low pressure extending south from the Carolina Coast.More >>
