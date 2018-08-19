Oxford police searching for shooting suspect - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking:

Oxford police searching for shooting suspect

Police-Line-Do-Not-Cross (Source: Raycom Media) Police-Line-Do-Not-Cross (Source: Raycom Media)
OXFORD, AL (WBRC) -

The Oxford Police Department is searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened early Sunday.

Oxford Police responded to a home invasion at the Sterling Point Apartments early Sunday morning. The suspect forced his way into an apartment and proceeded to shoot the victim. The suspect fled in a blue Dodge SUV. 

The victim was taken to UAB in Birmingham. Police say the victim is talking and coherent.

Police say the suspect, Dewann Brown, should be considered armed and dangerous. The authorities do not know his current whereabouts or the motive for the shooting. However, the suspect has ties to Anniston and Huntsville.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

