'Armed, dangerous' Oxford shooting suspect in custody

The Oxford Police Department has taken a shooting suspect into custody.

The suspect is identified as Dewann Brown.

Oxford Police responded to a home invasion at the Sterling Point Apartments early Sunday morning. Brown forced his way into an apartment and proceeded to shoot the victim, according to police. Brown fled in a blue Dodge SUV.

The victim was taken to UAB in Birmingham. Police say the victim is talking and coherent.

Police say Brown should be considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.