Local charity requesting assistance after kitchen fire

A local shelter is asking for help after a fire Sunday morning.

A grease fire occurred at the Firehouse Shelter in Birmingham early Sunday morning as they were preparing for breakfast. No one was injured in the incident.

"We are just so thankful. The fire wasn't bad," says Anne Rygiel, the Executive Director for the Firehouse Shelter, "but we have to close our kitchen until we can get everything inspected by the health department tomorrow."

A local business has stepped up to assist in the meantime. The Firehouse Shelter confirmed that Luis Delgado, owner of the Miami Cafe, is providing lunch for the shelter on Sunday.

"My wife and I were in the kitchen at our house when we saw the post of the need. We didn't hesitate to respond. We came up with a plan and put it into action within minutes," says Delgado. "This is our heart to serve our community with the love of Jesus."

Rygiel also confirmed that the Air Force Refueling Wing has donated 950 boxed lunches.

"I really want to thank the 117th Air Force refueling wing and the fine folks from Miami Cafe, along with our groups that serve breakfast lunch and dinner every single day," says Rygiel. "This was just a small incident, but it makes a big impact to know how much the community cares about our city's homeless. The Firehouse serves over a hundred thousand meals every year, with the majority of that service being volunteer groups."

Rygiel states the shelter is appreciative to the local fire department for their quick response to the fire.

Although their lunch needs have been met, they are in need of easy breakfast items like cereal and milk for tomorrow morning. They are also asking for cleaning supplies, in particular, isopropyl alcohol and paper towels to help clean up the mess from this morning's fire.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.