First Alert Weather: Rain remains likely through Tuesday

Warm west/southwest wind flow continues across Central Alabama spawning early morning showers which will continue scattered across the area with the best chance for rain in areas south of I-20 for the remainder of Sunday.

With the additional clouds and rain, temperatures will be limited to the 87-88 degree range. It will be cloudy today but muggier overnight with expected lows ranging from 71-73.

Rain coverage will generally diminish overnight but a few showers are still possible. Finally, a more well-organized storm system will move out of the Plains and toward Alabama Monday and Tuesday.

Ahead of the system, the atmosphere remains ripe with moisture which will result in plenty of showers and thunderstorms Monday. This will be followed by a frontal passage Tuesday with the greatest rain chances shifting to areas to the south and east but the chance for any organized severe storms still appears limited as the front moves through.

Wednesday appears to be the "drying out" day with the sun out and drier, cooler air in as high pressure builds over the region and remains anchored in place at least through the end of the work week with early morning lows dropping into the 63-67 degree range during the early morning hours. A return flow of easterly winds will reintroduce moisture into the area by Friday with increasing rain chances from east to west heading into the weekend.

