Avenatti to visit New Hampshire as he considers 2020 bid - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Avenatti to visit New Hampshire as he considers 2020 bid

GREENFIELD, N.H. (AP) - Michael Avenatti, the attorney taking on President Donald Trump on behalf of adult film star Stormy Daniels, is attending a New Hampshire picnic held by local Democrats as he weighs a bid for the White House.

Avenatti is scheduled to attend the Hillsborough County Democrats' Summer Picnic fundraiser in Greenfield on Sunday afternoon. Proceeds will contribute to efforts in the county to elect Democrats.

New Hampshire is the first-in-the-nation presidential primary state. Avenatti also recently visited Iowa, which holds the caucuses that signal the beginning of the presidential nomination process.

Avenatti has gained national attention for representing Daniels in her lawsuit against Trump following an alleged 2006 affair, which the president denies.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Republican insurgent gives Wyoming Senate incumbent a fight

    Republican insurgent gives Wyoming Senate incumbent a fight

    Saturday, August 18 2018 11:46 AM EDT2018-08-18 15:46:43 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-08-19 14:54:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file). FILE - In this March 20, 2018 file photo, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., right speaks with Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, after a Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. Dave Dodson, a political newcomer an...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file). FILE - In this March 20, 2018 file photo, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., right speaks with Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, after a Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. Dave Dodson, a political newcomer an...
    Wealthy businessman and political outsider Dave Dodson takes on low-key incumbent Sen. John Barrasso in Wyoming Republican primary.More >>
    Wealthy businessman and political outsider Dave Dodson takes on low-key incumbent Sen. John Barrasso in Wyoming Republican primary.More >>

  • Church group's opposition stuns advocates of 'tort reform'

    Church group's opposition stuns advocates of 'tort reform'

    Saturday, August 18 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-08-18 13:15:39 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-08-19 14:54:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo). In this July 26, 2018 photo, an information booklet about a "tort reform" measure appearing on Arkansas' ballot sits on a table at a breakfast meeting of pastors in Little Rock, Arkansas. The Family Council Action Committee, ...(AP Photo/Andrew Demillo). In this July 26, 2018 photo, an information booklet about a "tort reform" measure appearing on Arkansas' ballot sits on a table at a breakfast meeting of pastors in Little Rock, Arkansas. The Family Council Action Committee, ...
    A so-called tort reform proposal on Arkansas' ballot that expected little trouble winning passage in deeply red Arkansas is running into a surprising obstacle from a reliable conservative ally.More >>
    A so-called tort reform proposal on Arkansas' ballot that expected little trouble winning passage in deeply red Arkansas is running into a surprising obstacle from a reliable conservative ally.More >>

  • Defense DNA request denied in deaths of Colorado mom, kids

    Defense DNA request denied in deaths of Colorado mom, kids

    Saturday, August 18 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-08-18 19:51:06 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-08-19 14:52:49 GMT
    (Timothy Hurst/The Coloradoan via AP). Jeanna Dietz hugs her daughter Eva, 7, while looking onto memorial on the front porch while others gather for a candle-lit vigil for Shanann Watts and her two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, in front of the W...(Timothy Hurst/The Coloradoan via AP). Jeanna Dietz hugs her daughter Eva, 7, while looking onto memorial on the front porch while others gather for a candle-lit vigil for Shanann Watts and her two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, in front of the W...
    A Colorado judge has denied a defense attorney's request to require a coroner to collect DNA from the necks of two young sisters killed and submerged in crude oil in the case of the girl's father, who is accused of...More >>
    A Colorado judge has denied a defense attorney's request to require a coroner to collect DNA from the necks of two young sisters killed and submerged in crude oil in the case of the girl's father, who is accused of killing them and his wife.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly