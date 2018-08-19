Police 'arrest' 93-year-old woman to celebrate birthday

AUGUSTA, ME (RNN) – A "Cops"-loving woman got the surprise of a lifetime for her 93rd birthday when her daughter asked police to “arrest” her, so she could see what it was like.

The woman’s daughter, Anne Dumont, posted to Facebook about the meeting between her mother and the Augusta Police Department in July.

Dumont said she arranged with police to "gently arrest" her mother because the 93-year-old loves watching "Cops" and wondered what it would be like to be arrested and sit in the backseat of a police car.

"Yes, that's where the idea came from, so it’s her own fault," Dumont wrote.

Officers let the birthday girl explore the patrol car, both front and back, and set off the sirens, according to Dumont.

The 93-year-old also received a junior officer police sticker.

Dumont thanked police, saying the experience made her mom’s life and it was a wonderful birthday.

"She is one happy woman, and a month and a half later, she still talks about her 'arrest' with pictures to prove it," she wrote.

Police shared Dumont’s post to the department Facebook page and said they were "proud to have been invited."

