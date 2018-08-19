First Alert Weather: Another round of rain likely

Our strong inflow of Gulf moisture transported north with a persistent west/southwest wind flow will continue Sunday and with an area of low pressure extending south from the Carolina Coast. We are again in a set-up favorable for the development of numerous showers and thunderstorms as rain chances remain high through the remainder of the weekend.

A stronger, more well-organized system will move toward the Southeast from the Great Plains Monday and Tuesday as the moisture continues being transported north from the Gulf, meaning rain chances remain high across Central Alabama.

There is a somewhat greater threat for organized severe storms Monday but primarily in areas to the north and west. The threat may spread over Central Alabama Tuesday but forecast models do not favor a large scale severe weather event.

By Tuesday night a cold front will nose south and continue into our region Wednesday. However, the front may lose some forward motion as it crosses into our area before finally being moved further south Wednesday night. If this system does manage to continue moving south we should experience a dry couple of days with lower humidity and cooler mornings for both Thursday and Friday.

For the remainder of this weekend, warm, humid conditions persist with highs this afternoon ranging from 86-88.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.