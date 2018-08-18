Birmingham Black Pride event this weekend

From safe sex to getting politically organized, a conference being held in Birmingham this weekend aims to empower minorities in the community.

Birmingham Black Pride sponsored by ViiV Healthcare aims to educate and mobilize LGBTQ communities of color in the area.

The goal is to enhance health, wellness, and social justice.

"We just want to be treated like everybody else. This country has a problem with race. This country has a problem with LGBTQ. Imagine being part of both of those communities," said Tony Christon-Walker with AIDS Alabama.

The Hub Interfaith will host a Sunday morning service and the conference will wrap up Sunday afternoon with a picnic for LGBTQ community members and supporters at Bessie Estell Park.

