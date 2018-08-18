FIRST ALERT: Chance of rain & storms overnight; scattered storms possible Sunday a.m.

Storms continue to impact parts of our area Saturday night and the chance for rain will remain in the forecast past midnight.

At the time of this update, some of the heaviest rain was falling over northeast Calhoun County and southern Cherokee County. A flood advisory was issued for southern Cherokee and northern Calhoun Counties.

We may wake-up to some rain and storms in parts of the area Sunday morning. We will continue to catch some breaks during the day; however, the threat for hit or miss storms and showers will linger into the afternoon.

I certainly wouldn’t leave the house without the umbrella. It’s still going to feel quite steamy at times, although a mostly cloudy sky will help keep temperatures in the mid-80s.

FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE STRONG STORMS MONDAY: We will need to keep an eye on Monday, Monday night, and early Tuesday for the potential of a more organized risk of strong to severe storms. Right now there is a marginal severe risk that includes the northwest portion of our area. The main concern is going to be storms with high wind gusts, large hail, and the risk for localized flooding.

Most of the wet weather will be scattered on Monday, but there will be a potential for a more organized cluster of storms to develop to the northwest later in the day. A strong August cold front will be moving our way and this will spark storm development overnight and into the day on Tuesday. This front should bring an end to the rain from northwest to southeast on Tuesday.

COOLER/LESS HUMID AIR ARRIVES WEDNESDAY: During this time of the year we don’t often get a break in the muggy weather, however, data continues to support a much drier air mass arriving next week. We will continue to mention clearing in our forecast for Wednesday, with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the 70s. It’s still going to be a bit toasty at times, although you will notice a big improvement in comfort levels! The change in air mass will be most noticeable early on Thursday when temperatures tumble into the low 60s and even 50s for some areas to the north. A taste of fall will certainly be in the air! The moisture levels will start to ramp up again later in the week and we will be talking about storm chances returning by next weekend. Be sure to check in with me at 9 p.m. for more specifics on when and where to expect storms tomorrow. I will have NEW forecast radar data to share with you!

