Steele Fire Department battling structure fire

From safe sex to getting politically organized, a conference being held in Birmingham this weekend aims to empower minorities in the community.More >>
The losing candidate in the July 17 Republican runoff for Alabama House District 30 is suing the winning candidate, saying the nominee didn't file Ethics Commission paperwork in time.More >>
The Steele Fire Department was battling a structure fire earlier Saturday evening.More >>
A grieving family is now pleading for help to find a missing family member with dementia. Mattie King says her relative Adolphus Brown went missing Friday afternoon after a relative's funeral in downtown Fairfield.More >>
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday evening.More >>
