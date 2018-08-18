Steele Fire Department battling structure fire - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Steele Fire Department battling structure fire

Structure fire in Steele. (Source: Steele FD Facebook) Structure fire in Steele. (Source: Steele FD Facebook)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The Steele Fire Department was battling a structure fire earlier Saturday evening.

Crews were called to the scene on Steele Station Road at Real Alloy sometime before 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

No word on where specifically the fire was located, but residents were asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly