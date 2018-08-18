Family searching for missing relative with dementia

A grieving family is now pleading for help to find a missing family member with dementia.

Mattie King says her relative Adolphus Brown went missing Friday afternoon after a relative's funeral in downtown Fairfield.

The 74-year-old man went missing around 3:30 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a black button-down shirt, blue pants, and brown shoes.

He is anywhere from 5'9" to 6'1" and weighs 165 to 185 pounds.

"We are just nervous and praying and praying and asking that he return home safely to his loving wife," said King.

He has short gray hair.

Brown has not had his medicine.

His family says he is not a threat to anyone and should have his ID on him.

If you've seen him, please call the police.

