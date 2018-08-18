B'ham police investigating homicide after person shot in vehicle - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

B'ham police investigating homicide after person shot in vehicle

Homicide investigation in B'ham. (Source: Josh Newton/WBRC) Homicide investigation in B'ham. (Source: Josh Newton/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday evening.

The incident happened before 7 p.m. on Pike Road and Court N in Birmingham.

Police say the unidentified driver of a vehicle was shot while driving, causing them to wreck.

Unfortunately, the victim died from their injuries.

No other details are currently available.

