B'ham police identify man shot, killed in vehicle

Officials with the city of Lipscomb have confirmed Police Chief Brian Martin has been let go.More >>
Officials with the city of Lipscomb have confirmed Police Chief Brian Martin has been let go.More >>
Rain chances remain elevated across our area, however, the greatest coverage of showers and storms continues to be over locations south of I-20. Much like yesterday, this is limiting storm development further north.More >>
Rain chances remain elevated across our area, however, the greatest coverage of showers and storms continues to be over locations south of I-20. Much like yesterday, this is limiting storm development further north.More >>
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday evening.More >>
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday evening.More >>
The Oxford Police Department has taken a shooting suspect into custody.More >>
The Oxford Police Department has taken a shooting suspect into custody.More >>
Starting to see more shower development on radar, and I expect the coverage to continue to increase this afternoon from west to east. Most of the action this afternoon will remain below strong or severe limits in Alabama.More >>
Starting to see more shower development on radar, and I expect the coverage to continue to increase this afternoon from west to east. Most of the action this afternoon will remain below strong or severe limits in Alabama.More >>