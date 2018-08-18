B'ham police identify man shot, killed in vehicle

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday evening.

Police were called to the scene around 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of Pike Road.

They were investigating after reports of shots fired and a vehicle accident. When officers arrived, they found the victim in a vehicle.

Authorities identified that victim as 25-year-old De'ontre Turner.

When the coroner arrived at the scene, Turner was pronounced dead.

Police say shots were fired in the area by "unknown persons" shortly before the victim wrecked the car.

Authorities continue to investigate.

