House District 30 GOP candidate sued, accused of not filing ethics form; candidate denies it

The losing candidate in the July 17 Republican runoff for Alabama House District 30 is suing the winning candidate, saying the nominee didn't file Ethics Commission paperwork in time.

Robert McKay, who is also the Mayor of Ashville, filed suit in Etowah County Circuit Court Thursday, against Craig Lipscomb, who won the runoff. McKay also named the state Ethics Commission, the state GOP and Secretary of State John Merrill.

McKay says the state ethics law requires candidates at all level of government to submit a form of economic interest to the state ethics commission, simultaneously when they file for their candidacy. McKay contends in his suit Lipscomb filed his current form August 1, 16 days after winning the GOP primary runoff for District 30.

WBRC reached out to both candidates, and Lipscomb responded.

"I filed all required ethics and qualification documents simultaneously as required by Alabama law and was certified by both the Ethics Commission and the Alabama Republican Party," Lipscomb said in his statement. "Unfortunately, Mr. McKay is resorting to filing a frivolous lawsuit to attempt to circumvent the will of the people. I appreciate the overwhelming support of my district and am looking forward to the general election in November."

McKay requested an emergency hearing. Circuit Judge William Rhea scheduled it for Wednesday morning.

The House District 30 GOP nominee faces Democrat Jared Millican in the November 8th general election.

