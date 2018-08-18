Heavy police presence at St. Vincent's caused by suicidal caller

A heavy police presence at St. Vincent's Hospital on Saturday afternoon started after a man called a nurse's station claiming to be suicidal and on campus.

According to an official with the Birmingham Police Department, the unidentified man called the nurse's station multiple times telling employees each time that he was located in a different location in the hospital.

Police were called and they spent several hours looking for the man, but he was never located.

No other details are currently available.

