B'ham native teaches kids life lessons through chess

A Birmingham native came back to his home turf Saturday to spread his knowledge to kids in Avondale.

We were there to watch how he used the game of chess as a life lesson.

With every move, Orrin Hudson shared his message of peace and success with kids he believes need it most.

"Go big or go home. I'm teaching young people how to put brains before bullets. Chess for peace," he said.

It's not just a game for Hudson. It's a reflection of life.

"No one's better than you. If you make the right moves, you get the right results," Hudson said.

Hudson grew up in Birmingham, and as a kid, he said he was on the road to self-destruction.

That was until his teacher saw potential in him, and taught him how to play chess.

"Six of my siblings dropped out of this school, but I stayed in this school because of a game," he said.

The moves he learned went beyond the chess board.

The former Alabama State Trooper said his calling in life was to spread peace, chess piece by chess piece.

"The blue lights, the badge, the bulletproof vests. Seven people were shot in a robbery for $2,000," said Hudson. "I said to myself, 'Our young people are going after the wrong cash.' I'm teaching people to go after KASH with a K: K for knowledge, A for attitude, S for skills and H for habits."

He wants to reach out to those kids who remind him of himself.

"I know what it's like to be those kids," he said. "I know that the key to cancer could be trapped in one of these young people's heads. My assignment is to bring out that key and to show children that your mind is a pearl and you can change the world."

The chess champion said his goal is to reach one million students with his life-changing lessons.

