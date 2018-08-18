Woman dies following train crash in Hoover; 2 others recovering at UAB

Scene where car was hit by train in Hoover. (Source: James Cain/WBRC viewer)

Hoover police say a person has died after a vehicle was hit by a train in Hoover Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened close to the Lake Wilburn neighborhood near Elvira Road.

Three people were taken to UAB Hospital. A passenger in the car, 35-year-old Alex Lyndsey Newman from West Blocton, died during surgery. The other two victims are in the hospital and are expected to survive.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows the red 2012 Kia Sportage was traveling north on Elvira Road when it was hit in the passenger side by a CSX train headed west.

We're told there were no injuries to anyone on the CSX train.

