Three people injured after train hits car in Hoover

Scene where car was hit by train in Hoover. (Source: James Cain/WBRC viewer)

The Hoover Fire Department confirms three people were injured when a car was hit by a train in Hoover Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened close to the Blackridge subdivision near Elvira Road.

We're told the car wasn't directly hit by the train, but the impact caused the car to be flipped into a ditch.

All three passengers in the car were taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. Officials with Hoover Fire say one of the passengers was in critical condition and the other two were in serious condition at the time they were taken to the hospital.

We're told there were no injuries to anyone on the CSX train.

