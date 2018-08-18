Bama holds second scrimmage of the fall on Saturday

The following is from the University of Alabama Athletics Department:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama Crimson Tide held its second scrimmage of the fall on Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The workout lasted roughly 130 plays and just under two hours on a cloudy and humid Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa.

The scrimmage, which was delayed nearly an hour due to a brief but heavy rainstorm that passed through the area, was Alabama’s second and final of the fall in preparation for its season-opening contest with Louisville. The Tide and Cardinals will face off in the Camping World Kickoff Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. CT on ABC. Alabama will be off Sunday before getting back to work on Monday.

Nick Saban Post-Scrimmage Opening Statement:

“The No. 1 thing, which was the focus after last scrimmage, was to be able to make some significant improvement from week one to week two, and I certainly saw a lot of areas where we were able to do that. We made a lot more explosive plays today. We were a lot more consistent on offense. We took care of the ball pretty well. Both the quarterbacks played well.

“I thought the tackling was not as crisp as it needed to be on defense. We continue to make a lot more mental errors than we’ll be able to tolerate. The knowledge and experience, we’ll continue to work with guys and continue to work together communicating, is going to be really, really important. We had a couple two-minute situations in today’s scrimmage at the end of the game that we were successful at. The specialists did very well today. Each of them had maybe one play they wish they had back, but I was really pleased with that as well.

“The big message is the things that we focused on and the things that we worked on, we made improvement on. The things that we don’t pay attention to on detail are – people trying to break the ball out, ball security, those types of things that we really make a great emphasis on. We need to continue to create more turnovers on defense; I thought we did a pretty good job of taking care of the ball today on offense.”