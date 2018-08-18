FIRST ALERT: Scattered strong or severe storms Sunday & Monday

Some of the heaviest rain Saturday afternoon is impacting areas south of I-20. The sky remains mostly cloudy and we will continue to deal with clouds and additional showers through Saturday night.

It’s possible we may wake up to rainy and stormy weather in parts of the area Sunday morning. I do expect the coverage of storms and showers to be more numerous throughout the day with lots of clouds and highs in low to mid-80s. A strong storm can’t be ruled out, however, no organized severe weather is expected.

FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE STRONG STORMS MONDAY: We will need to keep an eye on Monday, Monday night, and early Tuesday for the potential of a more organized risk of stronger storms. Right now, there is a marginal severe risk that includes the northwest portion of our area. The main concern is going to be storms with high wind gusts, large hail, and the risk for localized flooding. Most of the storms and showers will be scattered on Monday, but there will be a potential for a more organized cluster to develop to the northwest later in the day and overnight. A strong August cold front will be moving our way and this will spark storm development overnight and into the day on Tuesday. This front should bring an end to the rain from northwest to southeast on Tuesday.

COOLER AND LESS HUMID AIR ARRIVES WEDNESDAY: During this time of the year, we don’t often get a break in the muggy weather, however, data continues to support a much drier air mass arriving next week. We will continue to mention clearing in our forecast for Wednesday, with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the 70s. It’s still going to be a bit toasty during the day, but you will notice a big improvement in comfort levels! The change in air mass will be most noticeable early on Thursday, when temperatures may tumble into the 50s for some areas to the north. A taste of fall will certainly be in the air!

The moisture levels will start to ramp up again later in the week and we will be talking about storm chances by next weekend.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.