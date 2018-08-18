Police: Suspect hits 2 vehicles while randomly shooting at I-59

Police are investigating after two vehicles were hit by gunfire on Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened on I-59 southbound near the Tallapoosa/Airport exit just before downtown Birmingham.

We're told police received a report of a person in a dark vehicle randomly shooting in the area of I-59 southbound near the Tallapoosa/Airport exit around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

A person in one of the vehicles was injured while driving. That caused them to collide with another vehicle on the interstate.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and the victim was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim's injuries were serious, but they appeared to be in 'stable' condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are continuing to gather information about the incident and search for the suspect.

