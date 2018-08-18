Ariana Grande tears up as she recalls Manchester tragedy - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ariana Grande tears up as she recalls Manchester tragedy

NEW YORK (AP) - The very mention of Manchester still brings Ariana Grande to tears.

The singer cried during an interview Friday with Ebro for Beats 1 on Apple Music as she shared thoughts on the 2017 concert in England, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people.

She said that terrorists "want you to be afraid," adding that those who just heard about it in the news had moved on. But for her and others, the challenge became just to "live in the moment" and not be overwhelmed by fear.

Her album "Sweetener" includes a song for Manchester survivors, "Get Well Soon." It was released Friday.

Grande also spoke of fiancé Pete Davidson, of "Saturday Night Live." She said she hoped to be married within five years, and that she'd "probably" like to have 3 children.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

