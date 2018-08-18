Browns' Josh Gordon 'humbly' returns after health absence - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Browns' Josh Gordon 'humbly' returns after health absence

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon has "humbly" returned to the team after an extended absence to deal with his health.

The former Pro Bowler has missed most of the past five seasons for numerous violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy. He has battled addictions to drugs and alcohol. Gordon was in rehab last year while suspended.

The 27-year-old player issued a statement Saturday thanking the Browns and the NFL "for your patience as I took the time needed to ensure my overall mental and physical health." Gordon says that to reach "my full potential my primary focus must remain on my sobriety and mental well-being."

The Browns have remained supportive of Gordon, who has played in just 10 games since 2013 when he led the league with 1,646 yards receiving.

General manager John Dorsey says Gordon will initially participate in meetings and conditioning.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

