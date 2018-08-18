Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make their engagement official - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make their engagement official

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 1, 2017 file photo, Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçon... (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 1, 2017 file photo, Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçon...

NEW YORK (AP) - It's official for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The two on Saturday announced on their respective Instagram accounts they are engaged. Each posted the same picture, a close-up of them gazing lovingly at each other, an engagement ring on Chopra's finger. The two are in India with both of their families.

"Taken ... With all my heart and soul," Chopra wrote . On Jonas' page, he wrote , "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love."

The 25-year-old Jonas and 36-year-old Chopra had reportedly decided in July to get married after dating for two months.

Jonas gained fame as a member of the Jonas Brothers musical group and is now a solo artist and actor. Chopra starred in the ABC television drama "Quantico." She is a former Miss World winner.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Cowboy turned lawmaker hopes to be South Dakota governor

    Cowboy turned lawmaker hopes to be South Dakota governor

    Saturday, August 18 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-08-18 15:21:56 GMT
    Saturday, August 18 2018 11:30 AM EDT2018-08-18 15:30:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/James Nord). In this Aug. 10, 2018, photo, Democratic governor candidate Billie Sutton campaigns at a fair in Sioux Falls, S.D. Sutton is seeking to become the first Democrat elected South Dakota governor in over four decades.(AP Photo/James Nord). In this Aug. 10, 2018, photo, Democratic governor candidate Billie Sutton campaigns at a fair in Sioux Falls, S.D. Sutton is seeking to become the first Democrat elected South Dakota governor in over four decades.
    Billie Sutton planned to be a world champion saddle bronc rider, but a rodeo accident that claimed his career and ability to walk led to politics _ and he's giving Democrats hopes of capturing South Dakota governor...More >>
    Billie Sutton planned to be a world champion saddle bronc rider, but a rodeo accident that claimed his career and ability to walk led to politics _ and he's giving Democrats hopes of capturing South Dakota governor for the first time in over four decades.More >>

  • Kansas independent candidate wants to lure votes from Kobach

    Kansas independent candidate wants to lure votes from Kobach

    Friday, August 17 2018 3:26 PM EDT2018-08-17 19:26:41 GMT
    Saturday, August 18 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-08-18 15:28:57 GMT
    Kansas City-area businessman Greg Orman has submitted enough valid signatures to appear on the Nov. 6 ballot as an independent candidate for Kansas governor.More >>
    Kansas City-area businessman Greg Orman has submitted enough valid signatures to appear on the Nov. 6 ballot as an independent candidate for Kansas governor.More >>

  • Somali-American candidate: Wants to 'instill hope in people'

    Somali-American candidate: Wants to 'instill hope in people'

    Saturday, August 18 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-08-18 13:40:38 GMT
    Saturday, August 18 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-08-18 15:28:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen). In this Aug. 16, 2018 photo, Democrat Ilhan Omar, the nation's first Somali-American legislator who won her party's congressional primary in the race, talks during an interview at Peace Coffee in Minneapolis. Just two years ago,...(AP Photo/Jeff Baenen). In this Aug. 16, 2018 photo, Democrat Ilhan Omar, the nation's first Somali-American legislator who won her party's congressional primary in the race, talks during an interview at Peace Coffee in Minneapolis. Just two years ago,...
    Ilhan Omar, the Minnesota legislator heavily favored to become a new Muslim voice in Congress, says she wants to get people talking about the kind of nation the U.S. should be.More >>
    Ilhan Omar, the Minnesota legislator heavily favored to become a new Muslim voice in Congress, says she wants to get people talking about the kind of nation the U.S. should be.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly