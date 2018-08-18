First Alert Weather Update: Possible thunderstorms

Southwesterly winds continue pumping moisture over the region and will help contribute to increasing showers and thunderstorms through Saturday afternoon.

The better rain chances will be across North Alabama but rain chances remain high area-wide through tonight. The cloud cover will remain consistent Saturday with highs limited to the 86-89 degree range.

Overnight lows will range from 70-73. An area of low pressure will combine with the west/southwesterly wind flow to keep rain chances high through tomorrow. An even more organized storm system will move out of the Plains States Monday and Tuesday as moisture continues to pump north from the Gulf of Mexico, keeping rain chances high across the state.

There is some developing concern about a weather set-up which could be conducive to organized severe weather. This will likely be confined to areas north and west of Central Alabama Monday but the threat could shift toward our area Tuesday.

Finally, a cold front may pass through north of us Tuesday night and Wednesday before briefly stalling. Another weather disturbance should provide enough push to move the system through the area Wednesday night ushering in drier air for Thursday and Friday.

This will bring much lower humidity and cooler mornings as an area of high pressure moves across the Southeast with early morning lows ranging from 64-67 by sunrise Thursday morning.

