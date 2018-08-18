Tucker automobiles, famed for innovation and scandal, will get a day in the sun

Rare car enthusiasts and history buffs will soon gather out west to get an up-close glimpse of a fabled noble failure of the auto industry.More >>
Rare car enthusiasts and history buffs will soon gather out west to get an up-close glimpse of a fabled noble failure of the auto industry.More >>
The MTV Video Music Awards plans on honoring the legacy of Aretha Franklin. They're just not sure how they will do it.More >>
The MTV Video Music Awards plans on honoring the legacy of Aretha Franklin. They're just not sure how they will do it.More >>
If you've missed Ian Somerhalder's trademark smolder since The Vampire Diaries went off the air last year, we've got good news for youMore >>
If you've missed Ian Somerhalder's trademark smolder since The Vampire Diaries went off the air last year, we've got good news for youMore >>
Though she's probably best known to a new generation as a social media stunt queen and for refusing to dress like a little old lady, her outsized influence on pop culture can't be deniedMore >>
Though she's probably best known to a new generation as a social media stunt queen and for refusing to dress like a little old lady, her outsized influence on pop culture can't be deniedMore >>
Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, died Thursday, Aug. 16, surrounded by friends and family in Detroit, Michigan. She was 76.More >>
Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, died Thursday, Aug. 16, surrounded by friends and family in Detroit, Michigan. She was 76.More >>
The world can be an overwhelming place, which is why there's no shame in hiding out indoors and binge-watching your favorite showsMore >>
The world can be an overwhelming place, which is why there's no shame in hiding out indoors and binge-watching your favorite showsMore >>
You can tell pretty quickly that Disenchantment won't be living up to the quality of the other shows in the GroeningverseMore >>
You can tell pretty quickly that Disenchantment won't be living up to the quality of the other shows in the GroeningverseMore >>
The 100 star Marie Avgeropoulos was arrested in Los Angeles last week and booked for felony domestic violenceMore >>
The 100 star Marie Avgeropoulos was arrested in Los Angeles last week and booked for felony domestic violenceMore >>
We haven't heard much from Matthew Weiner since his acclaimed series Mad Men faded out with a Coke ad some three years ago, but he's back with Amazon's upcoming anthology The RomanoffsMore >>
We haven't heard much from Matthew Weiner since his acclaimed series Mad Men faded out with a Coke ad some three years ago, but he's back with Amazon's upcoming anthology The RomanoffsMore >>
Castle Rock, Hulu's Stephen King-inspired anthology series from executive producer J.J. Abrams, has been renewed for a second seasonMore >>
Castle Rock, Hulu's Stephen King-inspired anthology series from executive producer J.J. Abrams, has been renewed for a second seasonMore >>
Pro wrestler Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart has diedMore >>
Pro wrestler Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart has diedMore >>
The most famous Jedi Knight is playing a different kind of knight this time aroundMore >>
The most famous Jedi Knight is playing a different kind of knight this time aroundMore >>