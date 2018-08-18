First Alert Weather: Rain likely today

A very wet pattern is expected across Central Alabama through the weekend with widespread rainfall, especially in the afternoon and early evening hours as is normal for this time of year.

Conditions are also present which will lead to thunderstorm development each afternoon with more-than-ample moisture present to fuel the storms especially with the presence of afternoon heating. These conditions will persist through Sunday.

By Monday and Tuesday, a weather pattern more similar to early Fall or late Spring will develop with the risk of more organized severe storms especially in areas to the north and west. The threat for Central Alabama becomes more pronounced Tuesday with an even stronger weather disturbance swinging through the region.

A cold front could be approaching North Alabama as early as Tuesday but will lack enough upper-air push to bring it totally through Central Alabama. However, a second system should move the front further south and east by Thursday. This will be followed by the long-anticipated drier and cooler air, at least relative to the heat and humidity we have experienced for most of the last two-to-three months. Weekend highs with the added clouds and rain will be limited to the 85-89 degree range with high humidity lingering through the first half of next week.

