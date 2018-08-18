College students subdue man who stole cop car and hijacked bus, CA police say

A man in Sacramento is accused of using a stolen police car to steal a bus from a university campus. (Source: KTXL via CNN)

SACRAMENTO, CA (KTXL/CNN) – Officials said a suspect in Sacramento got creative Friday when he performed a double carjacking.

He stole a California Highway Patrol officer's car after the officer stopped to help with a traffic accident, authorities said.

The suspect reportedly used that patrol car to pull over a bus full of college students driving through the campus of California State University, Sacramento.

He then stole the bus, officials said.

Mary Speck, the bus driver, said she believed the man was a police officer.

"He got a little aggressive and demanded that I get out of the bus now, so I did, and he jumped in and took off with my bus," Speck said.

Marsha Fernando, a San Joaquin Delta College student, was riding the bus. She described how she and her fellow passengers fought back against the accused hijacker.

"When he stopped, one of the guys grabbed him and choked him," Fernando said. "When he choked him, we just started hitting him. I took the keys, and turned it off and threw the car in park."

Passersby, seeing the struggle inside, also kept the bus door closed when the suspect tried to escape.

After the passengers had subdued the man, police took him into custody.

The suspect then began his second ride in a patrol car that day – this time in the back seat.

No one was injured during the incident.

Copyright 2018 KTXL via CNN. All rights reserved.